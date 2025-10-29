Review Roundup: THE OUTSIDERS Embarks on National Tour

The North American Tour of The Outsiders is now underway. The tour launched at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY on September 17 and officially opened in Tulsa, OK on Wednesday, October 8, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Read the reviews for the tour so far here!

Leading the cast are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play Ponyboy Curtis.

The touring company also includes Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Dante D'Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, and Johnathan Tanner.

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. The production features choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Peter Hall, Buffalo Rising: Longtime Shea’s season ticket-holding friends who got to THE OUTSIDERS earlier in the run haven’t shut up about how much they loved this show. I’ve never heard such universal approval; zero nits to pick. They were completely captivated … the music and the choreography, and teary-eyed by the poignant story. And so was I.

Hayden Hudson, The Daily Nebraskan: There are certain moments in live theatre that make me hold my breath, and “Great Expectations” was one of them. It was like any sudden movement could rip you from the sheer magic that was happening on stage. It was one of those moments that reminded me why I love theatre so much.

Joni Lorraine, BroadwayWorld: My praise for this production of THE OUTSIDERS may seem effusive. Early reviews for the show were mixed, with concerns that have since been addressed so effectively that the production went on to earn its well-deserved Tonys. There are some shows worth seeing and others we simply shouldn’t miss. THE OUTSIDERS is the latter.

Cat McCarrey, The Austin Chronicle: This wild musical swing wouldn’t hold together without powerful leadership from Ponyboy, the 14-year-old narrator of the original novel. If Ponyboy rings false, nothing else works. Luckily, Nolan White’s performance kept the musical firmly in reality. Rooting the story with a wry fragility, Ponyboy’s observations played as wise and heartbreaking. His fourth wall breaks and meta commentary could be grating in the wrong hands, but White’s hangdog sensibility and pure vocals enraptured the audience.