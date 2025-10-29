Tony Winner Daniel Radcliffe Will Star in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films) will return to the New York stage this spring, in the Broadway premiere of the acclaimed, stirring solo play EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Olivier Award nominee Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe. Directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan Macmillan, the play begins previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12, for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).



Fans can register now to join the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale, beginning on Thursday November 13 at 10am ET, by signing up online at everybrilliantthingbway.com. General tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday November 14 at 10am ET.



Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it is currently running with Minnie Driver through November 8. The play’s five-star reviews include The Telegraph declaring it, “a life-affirming show that is just the tonic we need,” with The Times of London hailing it as an “extraordinary, shattering, and beautiful” experience, “rich with theatrical innovation. Built with the collaboration of audience and performer, it is a truly brilliant thing. I wrote this with tears in my eyes.” The Observer deemed it “unmissable,” and Time Out described the play as “filled to the brim with joy. Beautiful, heart wrenching, and very funny.”



“Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration,” said Macmillan. “Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”



Every Brilliant Thing will feature Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.

Bios:

DANIEL RADCLIFFE most recently completed a record-breaking run of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along at The Hudson Theatre, a role which garnered him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Maria Friedman’s Tony Award-winning Best Revival also garnered Radcliffe his second Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album (the first being in 2011 for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying). The show starring Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez was first seen at the New York Theatre Workshop.



Radcliffe is currently filming the NBC comedy series “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” opposite Tracey Morgan. Prior to this, in 2023, Radcliffe starred in “Miracle Workers: End Times,” the fourth and final season of TBS’s comedy series in which he continued his role as executive producer. In 2022 he starred in the titular role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Evan Rachel Wood. His performance garnered Radcliffe Best Actor Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations, a further Hollywood Critics’ Association nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award. He also starred opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in Paramount’s box office no. 1 hit The Lost City. In 2020, Radcliffe starred in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend alongside Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm. He also returned to London’s West End starring opposite Alan Cumming in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at The Old Vic theatre – a double bill with Radcliffe and Cumming also starring in Rough for Theatre II. 2019 saw the release of the true-life prison break feature Escape From Pretoria in which Radcliffe played the role of Tim Jenkin. Radcliffe also starred in the comedic action film Guns Akimbo opposite Samara Weaving, playing Miles, a mild-mannered video game developer.



Upon completion of the final installment in the series of eight Harry Potter films in 2011, Radcliffe starred in a 10-month sell-out run of the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, followed by the horror/thriller feature The Woman in Black. He also starred opposite Jon Hamm in two seasons of “A Young Doctor’s Notebook,” a comedy drama based on a collection of short stories by Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov. Prior to this Radcliffe starred in the TV feature film My Boy Jack alongside Carey Mulligan, Kim Cattrall and David Haig. Other notable film credits include: The indie hit and the Daniels’ feature film directorial debut, Swiss Army Man; The survivalist film Jungle; Now You See Me 2 opposite Michael Caine; the thriller Imperium; and Kill Your Darlings. Radcliffe starred opposite James McAvoy in Victor Frankenstein; opposite Juno Temple in Horns, with Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver What If, and he made a cameo appearance in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck written by and starring Amy Schumer.



Radcliffe first appeared on stage in 2007 playing opposite Richard Griffiths, in Peter Shaffer’s Equus. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the play then transferred from London’s West End to Broadway. Radcliffe also starred alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale in the Broadway production of The Lifespan of a Fact. Other Broadway credits include Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan which also transferred from London’s West End, and Privacy, a timely play about the digital age. Prior to this he starred as Rosencrantz, opposite Josh McGuire’s Guildenstern, in Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at The Old Vic Theatre, London.



Radcliffe has lent his voice to “The Simpsons” multiple times including the “Treehouse of Horror XXI” special “Tweenlight”. Other voice credits include “Mulligan,” “Rick and Morty” and Andy Samberg’s “Digman.” He is also executive producer on HBO’s Emmy and BAFTA Award nominated feature documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived.



DUNCAN MACMILLAN (Playwright, Co-Director) is a writer and director for theatre, television and film. Theatre includes: Lungs; People, Places and Things; Every Brilliant Thing; The Seagull (adapt. Chekhov, with Thomas Ostermeier); Rosmersholm (adapt. Henrik Ibsen); 1984 (adapt. George Orwell, co-written with Robert Icke); City Of Glass (adapt. Paul Auster) and 2071 (co-written with Chris Rapley); The Forbidden Zone; Wunschloses Unglück (adapt. Peter Handke); Reise Durch die Nacht (adapt. Friederike Mayröcker) and the English language version of Thomas Ostermeier’s An Enemy Of The People (adapt. Henrik Ibsen, Duke of York’s Theatre, West End). Duncan directed the ten-year anniversary remount of his play Every Brilliant Thing at the Edinburgh Festival, and co-directed (with Jeremy Herrin) the West End transfer @SohoPlace for Second Half Productions, featuring five different performers. He also co-directed 1984 (with Robert Icke) for Headlong, which ran in the West End three times after two UK tours and tours of the US and Australia and transferred to the Hudson Theater, Broadway. Other directing includes the US premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Contractions (Studio Theatre, Washington DC), and the world premiere of Simon Vinnicombe’s Cradle Me (Finborough Theatre).



His work has been performed throughout the world, including the National Theatre, the Old Vic, the Royal Court, Almeida, Barbican, St Ann’s Warehouse, Melbourne Theatre Company, Berliner Ensemble, Hamburg Schauspielhaus, Schauspielhaus Köln, Burgtheater Wien, Vesturport, Kansallisteatteri, Nationaltheatret Oslo and in the repertory of the Schaubühne Berlin, as well as the Edinburgh Festival, the Manchester International Festival, Salzburg Festival, Festival d’Avignon and Theatertreffen, in the West End and on Broadway.



His screen work has appeared on the BBC, HBO, Netflix and at the Berlin and London Film Festivals. Reise Durch die Nacht was awarded the Nestroy Preis for Best German Language Production. Both 1984 and People, Places and Things were nominated for Best New Play at the Olivier Awards, and Rosmersholm was nominated for Best Revival. He won Best Director (with Robert Icke) at the UK Theatre awards and the Liverpool Arts Awards, and the production also received nominations at the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Awards.



JEREMY HERRIN (Co-Director) Theatre includes: Every Brilliant Thing (@sohoplace); The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (@sohoplace/Chichester Festival Theatre);Grace Pervades (Theatre Royal Bath); Fool For Love (Steppenwolf Chicago) ; People, Places and Things (Trafalgar Theatre); Long Day’s Journey Into Night(Wyndham’s Theatre); A Mirror (Trafalgar Theatre); Ulster American (Riverside Studios); A Mirror (Almeida); Best of Enemies (Young Vic/ West End, South Bank Show Award for Best Theatre Production); All My Sons (The Old Vic); The Visit, or the Old Lady Comes to Call; The Plough and the Stars; Statement of Regret (National Theatre); People, Places and Things (National Theatre/ Headlong/ West End/ UK tour/ St Ann’s Warehouse, New York); This House (National Theatre/ Chichester Festival Theatres/ West End); Labour of Love(Olivier Award for Best Comedy); The Nether; That Face; South Downs; Absent Friends; Death and the Maiden; The Glass Menagerie (West End); Wolf Hall; Bring Up the Bodies(RSC/ West End/ Broadway, Evening Standard Award for Best Director); Junkyard; The Absence of War; The Nether (Headlong); Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme (International Tour); The Tempest; Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare’s Globe); Almost Famous (Old Globe, San Diego); Noises Off (Lyric Hammersmith/ West End); Haunted Child; The Heretic; Kin; Spur of the Moment; Off the Endz; The Priory (Olivier Award for Best Comedy); Tusk Tusk; The Vertical Hour; That Face (Royal Court); South Downs; Uncle Vanya (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Moderate Soprano (Hampstead Theatre); Marble (The Abbey, Dublin); The Family Reunion (Donmar Warehouse); Blackbird (Market Theatre, Johannesburg).



JONNY DONAHOE is a comedian, writer and performer. He is the co-creator and original performer of Every Brilliant Thing, which has now played in over seventy countries across six continents. He has also written and performed for over ten years with his touring comedy group Jonny & The Baptists. They have performed their shows at the Royal National Theatre, Manchester Royal Exchange, Barrow Street Theatre, New York, Soho Theatre, Downstage Theatre Wellington, Liverpool Everyman and Battersea Arts Centre amongst many others. Jonny was nominated for a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Every Brilliant Thing. Jonny and the Baptists have been nominated for a Chortle Award, Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and the Musical Comedy Awards. He won a BBC Audio Drama Award for his work on "Sound Heap" (Max Fun/Auddy). Other plays include Anna/Anastasia (Oran Mor/Traverse/APA), 30 Christmases (New Diorama, London/ OFS, Oxford), Forgiveness (UK & International Tour), short plays include The Sound Ours Hearts Made (Trafalgar Studios/Paines Plough) and There Was an Old Woman (Soho Theatre). He has appeared regularly on "The Now Show," "Sketchorama," "Fresh from the Fringe," and "Infinite Monkey Cage" (all BBC Radio 4), and "Live from TV Centre" (BBC TV/Battersea Arts Centre), amongst many others. His performance in Every Brilliant Thing was recorded at Barrow Street Theatre by World of Wonder, and released as a special on HBO.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid