Steven Pasquale Joins Season 2 of THE FOUR SEASONS at Netflix

Steven Pasquale has joined the second season of Netflix's The Four Seasons, Deadline reports. The Broadway alum will star in a recurring role of Mark Brett, a new character who befriends the main cast during a vacation at the Jersey Shore.

He joins a cast that includes Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, all of whom as expected to reprise their Season 1 roles.

The first season followed six old friends heading for a relaxing weekend away, only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. The first season, based on the 1981 Alan Alda film, also stars Tony Award nominee Julia Lester.

Steven Pasquale was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Teeth, Here We Are, and Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is best known for his role as the New York City Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Sean Garrity in the series Rescue Me. He made his television debut on the HBO series Six Feet Under.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas