Beth Leavel, Jane Bruce and More to Star in ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading

The new musical Alice in Neverland will host invite-only industry presentations at New 42 Studios on Thursday, November 6, 2025, and Friday, November 7, 2025, in New York City. The new musical features book, music & lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams, direction by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge), and choreography by Dominique Kelley (The Great Gatsby). The industry presentation is being produced by multiple Tony Award-winners Hal Luftig and Kevin Connor (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Addams Family), and 42nd.club (Hadestown, & Juliet, Anastasia).

In Alice in Neverland-a sequel to Alice in Wonderland and a prequel to Peter Pan-Alice is now grown up and stuck in a life that feels smaller than her childhood dreams. Wondering if her happiest days are behind her, she's pulled not to Wonderland but to Neverland, where adventure and temptation blur. What begins as a fantastical escape into a world of pirates and fairy dust becomes a reckoning with time, memory, and the dangerous wish to never grow up.

The reading cast is led by Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill) as Alice, Akron Watson (The Play that Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as James, Jake Pedersen (Parade, Wicked) as Peter, Jackera Davis (Beetlejuice) as Tinker Bell and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) as Queen of Hearts. Additional casting includes Raymond Baynard, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jessica Crouch, Eoghan Dillon, Judith Franklin, Morgan Harrison, Benjamin Henderson, Arica Jackson, Megan Kane, Garth Kravits, Kelvin Moon Loh, Brian Martin, Keven Quillon, Aaron Michael Ray, Danny Rutigliano, Honor Blue Savage, and Bethany Tesarck.

Puppet design by Nicholas Mahon, music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), music direction by Adam Laird (Beetlejuice), general management by Andrew Joy for Foresight Theatrical, and casting by The Telsey Office / Rashad Naylor.

About the Creators:

Phil Kenny is a playwright, lyricist and award-winning composer. He has developed a reputation in the industry as a storytelling guru and is a frequent creative consultant on musicals in development. Phil has won eight Tony Awards for his work in helping over 30 musicals and plays advance to Broadway.

Reston Williams is a Canadian-born composer, lyricist, musician and actor. His compositions, including those for the Oprah Winfrey Show and Harpo productions, can be heard daily in over 150 countries. As a member of the iconic Blue Man Group, he performed groundbreaking entertainment to thousands for audiences around the world.

Catie Davis is one of the most exciting new voices in American theatre, known for blending bold visual storytelling with emotional depth and unforgettable performances. A New York-based director, she has worked side by side with visionary Alex Timbers on six major projects across Broadway and Netflix, including Moulin Rouge! and the cult fan-favorite Beetlejuice. She also served as associate director on the multi-Tony Award-winning revival of Company, making her a creative force behind three of the most beloved and visually inventive musicals of the past decade.

Dominique Kelley is known for blending rhythm, storytelling, and style across musical theatre, television, and live performance. A Bridgeport, CT native and former Broadway performer, he's brought his signature movement to The Great Gatsby on Broadway and acclaimed productions including Oklahoma! (DCPA), Rattlesnake Kate (DCPA), and Sophisticated Ladies (ZACH). He has created movement for films like Disney's The Princess and the Frog and choreography for shows such as Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance. A collaborator with icons from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Mariah Carey, Dominique continues to expand the language of dance across stage, screen, and sports entertainment.