Exclusive: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Just Another Bum' From FOXBRIER LANE A New Musical

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the new musical Foxbrier Lane as star Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell's Kitchen) lends her voice to “Just Another Bum,” a deeply emotional ballad from the new folk-rock musical by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar.

Sung from the perspective of a mother who has lost her son to addiction, “Just Another Bum” is a raw and compassionate plea for understanding. It challenges society’s impulse to reduce those battling substance use disorder and homelessness to stereotypes, reminding listeners of the humanity behind each story.

The song is featured on the Foxbrier Lane concept album, which also stars Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening) and Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).

Set in Baltimore and based on true events, Foxbrier Lane follows a family shattered by addiction as they navigate grief, guilt, and forgiveness. At the heart of the story is the bond between two brothers, Noah, a struggling artist, and Jack, whose descent into homelessness and drug use mirrors the lived experience of Pfeltz’s own brother, Aaron, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020.

“Aaron was creative, kind, flawed, and deeply loved,” Pfeltz says. “Foxbrier Lane is his story—and the story of so many others like him. This show is both a tribute and a call for compassion. This musical is for Aaron, and for all the Aarons out there.”

Developed through a sold-out concert at 54 Below and a staged reading at the Havre de Grace Opera House, Foxbrier Lane continues its development toward a New York workshop in 2026.

Foxbrier Lane features music and lyrics by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz. The book is co-written by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Schachar.

The recording studio engineer is Caleb Schoberg with mixing and mastering by Chris Wallitsch. The video features pianist Rachel Sandler, with cello by Alon Bisk. Transcription by Analise Levesque. Artwork by Kaitlin Ruby. Recorded at Manhattan Artists Crossing (MAX Studios). Video filmed and edited by Aitan Schachar.

The Foxbrier Lane album producers are Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz, Aitan Shachar, Michael Scott , Gerard Canonico, Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz Aitan Shachar Michael Scott Gerard Canonico Brian Charles Johnson Rachel Sandler Caleb Schoberg">Brian Charles Johnson, Rachel Sandler and Caleb Schoberg.

