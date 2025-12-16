Twelve Days of Christmas: Danny Burstein

Click Here for More on Twelve Days of Christmas

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age an eccentric, failing tycoon (Mandy Patinkin) and his brilliant wife (Janet McTeer) host an ensemble of the era's biggest celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit. The gathering soon turns deadly. The Artist also stars Danny Huston, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Clark Gregg, Zachary Quinto and more. Check out the series the New York Times calls "....Operatic in its passions and power plays."

It wouldn't be a proper Broadway season without the presence of Danny Burstein, who this year is appearing in his 21st Broadway show- Marjorie Prime. On opening night he paused to tell us which movie is a Christmas staple in his house.

"Well, my favorite holiday film is It's a Wonderful Life. I always cry... no matter what," he told BroadwayWorld. "You know, George Bailey is the richest man on earth because he has all those friends and that always hits home for me."

Burstein has starred in 21 Broadway shows including: Gypsy, Pictures From Home, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof; Cabaret; The Snow Geese; Golden Boy; Follies; Women on the Verge…; South Pacific; The Drowsy Chaperone; Company; Titanic, Saint Joan, The Seagull, etc. Off-Broadway: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Delacorte); Describe the Night (Atlantic); Talley’s Folly (opposite Sarah Paulson) (Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Mrs. Farnsworth (opposite Sigourney Weaver & John Lithgow); Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance; Frosch in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera, etc. Film/TV: Julia, Tokyo Vice, The Good Fight, Will Trent, Tick Tick Boom, F Is For Family, The Same Storm, Central Park, Dora the Explorer, Dr. Death, Evil, Instinct, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Tales of the City, Deception, Elementary, Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), Boardwalk Empire (directed by Martin Scorsese), Louie, The Good Wife, Absolutely Fabulous, all the Law & Order series, etc. Awards: 2020 Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award (8 nominations), 2020 Drama League Award, two Drama Desk Awards (4 nominations), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (7 nominations), and three Grammy Award nominations.