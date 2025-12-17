Meet the Cast of BUG, Now in Previews on Broadway

Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Meet the cast of Bug below!

This production of Bug comes to Broadway following its 2021 run at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. The production begins performances on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Bug will star three-time Emmy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C., and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer comes the Broadway premiere of Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

Carrie Coon - Agnes White Carrie Coon’s work spans stage, television, and film. Her portrayal of Honey in the Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? earned her a Tony Award nomination. Since then, she’s appeared Off-Broadway in Placebo (Playwrights Horizons) and Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop), and has been a company member with Steppenwolf Theatre (2019). Her television credits include “The Leftovers” on HBO (Critics’ Choice Award), “Fargo” on FX (Emmy Award nomination), “The Gilded Age” on HBO (Emmy Award nomination, Screen Actors Guild Award nomination), and “The White Lotus” (Emmy Award nomination) on HBO. Namir Smallwood - Peter Evans Namir Smallwood joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in 2017. Steppenwolf: You Will Get Sick, The Book of Grace, The Seagull, Bug, True West, BLKS, Monster, Man In Love, The Hot L Baltimore, Last Night and the Night Before. Broadway: Pass Over. Off-Broadway: Pipeline, Pass Over (Lincoln Center). Chicago: Primary Trust (Goodman); Charm (Northlight Theatre); The Grapes of Wrath (The Gift Theatre); East Texas Hot Links (Writers Theatre). Regional: Marin Theatre Company, Pillsbury House Theatre, Ten Thousand Things, Guthrie Theater. International: True West (Galway International Arts Festival). Television: “Chicago Fire,” “Betrayal,” “Elementary,” “American Rust” (Showtime/FreeVee); “Power Book IV: Force” (STARZ). Film: Rounding, About Time, Bailey’s Blues. Randall Arney - Dr. Sweet Randall Arney joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in 1984 and served as artistic director from 1987-1995. Steppenwolf (directing): True West, Slowgirl, The Seafarer, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Death and the Maiden, Curse of the Starving Class, Killers, The Geography of Luck, Picasso at the Lapin Agile (directed subsequent national and international productions). Steppenwolf (acting): Born Yesterday, Ghost in the Machine, The Homecoming, Frank’s Wild Years, You Can’t Take It with You, Fool for Love, True West, Balm in Gilead, Coyote Ugly. As artistic director of Steppenwolf, Arney oversaw the creation of a new state-of-the-art theater, which is Steppenwolf’s current home. Broadway transfers under his leadership include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, The Song of Jacob Zulu (six Tony Award nominations) and The Grapes of Wrath (1990 Tony Award – Best Play). Arney recently served as the artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles (1999-2017). Education: MFA, Illinois State University; he has taught at the University of California Los Angeles, Steppenwolf, around the US and in Tokyo. Member: SAG-AFTRA, SDC, AEA. Jennifer Engstrom - R.C. Off-Broadway: Excuse My Dust, The Words Of Dorothy Parker. Regional: Simpatico (McCarter Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire (Williamstown Theatre Festival), One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest (Steppenwolf Theatre), MacBeth (Barbican Theatre), Norte Dame Shakespeare Festival. Chicago: Sky Girls (Northlight Theatre), The Mutilated, Fatboy, Eric LaRue Simpatico, The Moors, The Hothouse (A Red Orchid Theatre), Sweet Bird Of Youth (Goodman Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire (Writers Theatre). Steve Key - Jerry Goss Broadway: SWEAT. Off Broadway: The Effect (Barrow Street Theatre); Blue Surge (The Public Theater). National Tours: August: Osage County, SWEAT. Regional: Bug, One Arm, The Libertine, As I Lay Dying (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Feathers & Teeth, Vigils, Zoo Story, Blue Surge (Goodman Theatre); Grace, Better Late (Northlight Theatre); Rest, Circle Mirror Transformation (Victory Gardens Theater); Brothers Karamazov (Lookingglass Theatre); The Unseen (A Red Orchid Theatre); Misery, The Rainmaker, Orpheus Descending (American Blues Theater); Coyote On A Fence, Talk Radio (Shattered Globe Theatre). Film: Public Enemies, Hayseed, Canvas, 1,000 Acres. Television: “Power Book IV: Force,” “South Side,” “Evil,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Good Fight,” “Boss,” “Chicago Fire,” “Elementary,” “Mob Doctor,” “Law & Order: SVU.”