Tony-Winner J. Harrison Ghee Joins Workshop Cast of New Musical THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS

Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will appear alongside Tony Award nominee John Cariani in a workshop presentation of THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS, a new musical set in 1930s New York City.

The work centers on the long-buried history of the so-called “Fag Ward,” a hidden section of the Men’s Penitentiary on Welfare Island where men were incarcerated for homosexuality. Through the framing device of The Fag Follies, the prison’s annual Christmas pageant, the musical follows six inmates whose stories reveal a secret underground world within the institution.

The cast also includes Ken Barnett, Arnie Burton, Allan K. Washington, and Noah Wolfe. The musical features a score inspired by the Great American Songbook and uses high-camp performance to examine identity, survival, and resilience within a carceral setting.

The workshop is directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, with musical direction by Alejandro Senior. Orchestrations are by Dan Schlosberg, with arrangements by Senior and Schlosberg. John C. Moore serves as stage manager, and general management is by Sing, Out Loud! Productions.

THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS was created and written by Travis Lee Russ and was developed during a residency at Baryshnikov Arts. The workshop is produced by Life Jacket Theatre Company, Baryshnikov Arts, Making Gay History, Kevin Jennings, Mark E. Stephanz, and Joseph A. Harper. Industry presentations are scheduled across multiple days in New York City.