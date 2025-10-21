 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 21, 2025
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Get ready to catch up on all the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. From brand new shows gearing up for the stage to epic industry celebrations, we've got you covered. Meet the company of MEET THE CARTOZIANS as they begin rehearsals for Second Stage's exciting new season, and check out first photos of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway. Peek inside the storied walls of Sardi's with rare caricatures featured in BLUE MOON, and relive opening night magic in our exclusive photo galleries from RAGTIME and Ari'el Stachel’s OTHER. Plus, don’t miss some heartwarming moments, like Joshua Henry's special note from Brian Stokes Mitchell on RAGTIME’s opening night, and see the SEUSSICAL cast reunite for a 54 Below concert. Whether you're after must-see videos, the hottest photos, or the latest industry news—including big updates on union negotiations and TodayTix's big acquisition—you'll find it all below. Let’s take a look at everything you might have missed!

The Front Page
Video: Meet the Company of MEET THE CARTOZIANS

Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians is officially in rehearsals. Directed by David Cromer, the play will kick off Second Stage Theater’s  47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel. Watch in this video as the company discusses what the new play is all about!
Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

You can now get a first look at BEETLEJUICE, featuring the Palace Theater cast! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets to the Broadway run here!
Video: Uncovering the Vintage Sardi's Caricatures as Seen in BLUE MOON

Did you know that Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for over 100 years? Located at 234 West 44th Street, the restaurant has been serving the Theater District community since 1921, bearing witness to the rise of true Broadway legends since before the Golden Age. The iconic venue is the setting for Blue Moon, in which lyricist Lorenz Hart takes a seat on opening night of Oklahoma! in 1943. 

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Joshua Henry Receives Emotional Note From Brian Stokes Mitchell on RAGTIME Opening
by Michael Major
Just minutes before Joshua Henry took the stage on opening night of Ragtime, he received a special delivery from the musical's original Coalhouse Walker, Brian Stokes Mitchell. Watch the video now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Video: SEUSSICAL Original Broadway Cast Reunites For 54 Below Concert Rehearsals
by Michael Major
Members of the original cast of Seussical, the Musical will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at 54 Below tonight! Ahead of the 54 Below reunion concert, watch videos from rehearsals, including'Alone in the Universe,' 'Notice Me Horton,' and more.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Video: Inside Bringing FOSSE AND VERDON, THE DUET THAT CHANGED BROADWAY To Holland America Line
by Joshua Wright
Noah Fosse explains why education and authenticity drove the Verdon Fosse Legacy’s partnership with RWS Global and Holland America Line to launch Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, set to debut in November 2025 aboard Koningsdam.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there at the show's opening night celebrations. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER
by Bruce Glikas
OTHER, a new solo dramedy written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel, officially opened on Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More Image Photos: First Look at Nicholas Braun & Kara Young in GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
by Nicole Rosky
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe. Check out new photos of the cast in costume here.. (more...)

Photos: LET'S LOVE! Starring Aubrey Plaza and More Opens at Atlantic Theater Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out photos from the opening night celebration of Academy Award winner Ethan Coen's world premiere play Let's Love! at Atlantic Theater Company! Learn more here.. (more...)

Photos: Karol G. Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Latin music sensation Karol G. attended a performance of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway, later paying a visit backstage to greet the company. See photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Nicole Rosky
Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection and a surprising adventure. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Ireland Makes Basic Income for Artists Permanent, A Tentative Agreement Between the Broadway League and AEA
by Alex Freeman
The week begins with the news that the Broadway League and AEA completed a marathon negotiation session that has resulted in a tentative agreement - meaning that one side of the potential strike equation is solved pending ratification. Negotiations with Local 802 are still ongoing. We also have a piece that looks at the compensation differences for performers for shows that originate on Broadway and those that stop on Broadway as part of an ongoing tour. A new report out of Chicago shows that arts and culture related foot traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels in downtown, an encouraging sign for arts related recoveries across the country.. (more...)
DROUGHT by Joseph Alan Smith to Have Industry Presentation in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Drought, a new play by Joseph Alan Smith, will get an NYC industry presentation. Learn more about the. new play by Smith, and learn more about the upcoming reading here. . (more...)
The 1/52 Project Hosts 2025 Reception Honoring Grant Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Borritt, hosted its 2025 reception on October 6 at The Civilian Hotel. Learn more!. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Indiana High School Cancels BETWEEN THE LINES Due to 'Sexual Innuendos and Alcohol References'
by Stephi Wild
Mississinewa High School’s fall musical was scheduled to be performed this month at the Gas City Performing Arts Center, and the cast had been in rehearsal for months already, when they found out it would be cancelled.. (more...)
Colman Domingo Confirmed as the Voice of the Cowardly Lion in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Good news! Tony nominated actor Colman Domingo is officially the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good. The news was confirmed by the Wicked account in a new video of the actor surrounded by stuffed animals of the character.  . (more...)
Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, and John-Andrew Morrison Extend in OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
Jane Krakowski will extend her run as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!, alongside her castmates Cheyenne Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’) and John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’).. (more...)
THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Begins Performances in London
by Stephi Wild
Performances begin tonight, 20 October for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. . (more...)
Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for Kinky Boots North American tour, including RuPaul's Drag Race star Onya Nurver. Learn more about the tour and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Patti LuPone and More to Star in MOONSTRUCK Benefit Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Stage and Film will present a special one-night-only benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s Academy Award-winning film, Moonstruck. Learn more!. (more...)
TodayTix Acquired By Ari Emanuel's Live Events Venture MARI
by Stephi Wild
The theater ticketing platform TodayTix, widely used with Broadway and West End productions, has been acquired by Ari Emanuel's live events venture, MARI. Learn more here!. (more...)
Cast Set for WONDER World Premiere Musical at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has revealed the cast for the new musical Wonder. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Glyndebourne
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Sir Peter Hall's iconic production of Benjamin Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream has achieved legendary status since its premiere in 1981. In 2025, it has lost none of its magic, with the Glyndebourne audience still wide-eyed at the visual feast on stage.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Aaron Tveit

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I wanna live a life
Where I'm allowed to say
That I'm proud of the way that I spent
My days"

- The Notebook

Videos