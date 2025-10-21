Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2025- BEETLEJUICE First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Get ready to catch up on all the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. From brand new shows gearing up for the stage to epic industry celebrations, we've got you covered. Meet the company of MEET THE CARTOZIANS as they begin rehearsals for Second Stage's exciting new season, and check out first photos of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway. Peek inside the storied walls of Sardi's with rare caricatures featured in BLUE MOON, and relive opening night magic in our exclusive photo galleries from RAGTIME and Ari'el Stachel’s OTHER. Plus, don’t miss some heartwarming moments, like Joshua Henry's special note from Brian Stokes Mitchell on RAGTIME’s opening night, and see the SEUSSICAL cast reunite for a 54 Below concert. Whether you're after must-see videos, the hottest photos, or the latest industry news—including big updates on union negotiations and TodayTix's big acquisition—you'll find it all below. Let’s take a look at everything you might have missed!
Video: Meet the Company of MEET THE CARTOZIANS
Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians is officially in rehearsals. Directed by David Cromer, the play will kick off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel. Watch in this video as the company discusses what the new play is all about!
Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway
You can now get a first look at BEETLEJUICE, featuring the Palace Theater cast! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets to the Broadway run here!
Video: Uncovering the Vintage Sardi's Caricatures as Seen in BLUE MOON
Did you know that Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for over 100 years? Located at 234 West 44th Street, the restaurant has been serving the Theater District community since 1921, bearing witness to the rise of true Broadway legends since before the Golden Age. The iconic venue is the setting for Blue Moon, in which lyricist Lorenz Hart takes a seat on opening night of Oklahoma! in 1943.
| Joshua Henry Receives Emotional Note From Brian Stokes Mitchell on RAGTIME Opening
by Michael Major
Just minutes before Joshua Henry took the stage on opening night of Ragtime, he received a special delivery from the musical's original Coalhouse Walker, Brian Stokes Mitchell. Watch the video now!. (more...)
| Video: SEUSSICAL Original Broadway Cast Reunites For 54 Below Concert Rehearsals
by Michael Major
Members of the original cast of Seussical, the Musical will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at 54 Below tonight! Ahead of the 54 Below reunion concert, watch videos from rehearsals, including'Alone in the Universe,' 'Notice Me Horton,' and more.. (more...)
| Video: Inside Bringing FOSSE AND VERDON, THE DUET THAT CHANGED BROADWAY To Holland America Line
by Joshua Wright
Noah Fosse explains why education and authenticity drove the Verdon Fosse Legacy’s partnership with RWS Global and Holland America Line to launch Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, set to debut in November 2025 aboard Koningsdam.. (more...)
| Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there at the show's opening night celebrations. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER
by Bruce Glikas
OTHER, a new solo dramedy written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel, officially opened on Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Braun & Kara Young in GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
Photos: LET'S LOVE! Starring Aubrey Plaza and More Opens at Atlantic Theater Company
Photos: Karol G. Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway
"I wanna live a life
