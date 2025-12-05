Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japanese Airport for Alleged Drug Smuggling

Reuters has reported that Jeremy O. Harris was arrested last month at an airport in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

On November 16, Harris was stopped at Naha Airport on Okinawa island after a customs officer discovered 0.78 grams of crystal containing MDMA in his bag. He was immedietly arrested on suspicion of violating Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act. Harris remains in custody, and formal charging proceedings against Harris are set to begin.

Japan has very narcotics regulations, and small amounts of illegal substances can lead to serious criminal charges. Read the full story HERE.

Jeremy O. Harris is best known for his play Slave Play, which earned a record-breaking 12 Tony nominations in 2021.

Slave Play first debuted off-Broadway in 2018, making its Broadway debut at the John Golden Theatre in the fall of 2019. In addition to its Tony Award nominations, the play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwrighting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Slave Play debuted in London’s West End in the fall of 2024 at the Noël Coward Theatre.