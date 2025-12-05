Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff and More to Join RED BUCKET FOLLIES

Red Bucket Follies will transform six weeks of fundraising into two afternoons of one-of-a-kind songs, skits and dances created by Broadway’s best. A treasured theatrical tradition, the event takes the stage at 4:30 pm on Monday, December 8, and 2 pm on Tuesday, December 9, at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street).

At Tuesday’s performance of Red Bucket Follies (#RedBuckets), special guests Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (The Queen of Versailles), Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tony winner Jonathan Groff(Just in Time) and Tony winner Jane Krakowski (Oh, Mary!) will announce the top fundraising shows and winner of the best onstage presentation.

Red Bucket Follies will also feature three-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen) and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Marc Shaiman.

Grammy winner Kurt Elling (Hadestown) and Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her) will both perform as representatives of their shows. Other Broadway shows set to share original songs, skits and dances include Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, Mamma Mia!, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Waiting for Godot as well as Off-Broadway’s Vape! The Grease Parody. Representing Dancers Responding to AIDS, Leggybones Physical Theater will share their acrobatic Nocturne.

A panel of judges will determine best presentation honors at Tuesday's performance. This year's judges are Kate Baldwin (Chicago), Jenni Barber and Will Burton (Beetlejuice), T.R. Knight and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Brad Oscar (Wicked), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders) and Kara Young (Gruesome Playground Injuries). Also joining the panel are Amy Abravanel, Annie Silver and Peg Wendlandt, who won their judging spots in a live auction featuring exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experience and VIP packages at the 39th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in September.

Red Bucket Follies will also include a musical tribute to the shows that fundraised this season, performed by a special gathering of Forever Plaid alumni: Bruce Blanchard, Paul Castree, David Engel and Larry Raben. See photos and video from last year's event, which raised $5,320,146, HERE!

Ultimate Broadway buff Seth Rudetsky, host of SiriusXM’s “On Broadway” channel, returns to lead the festivities for the 15th year. The opening number is directed and choreographed by Andrew Turteltaub. The show also will include a number directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott honoring the national touring shows that participated in the fall fundraising.

Red Bucket Follies will be directed by Kathleen E. Purvis with Bernadette Schoenborn serving as production stage manager, Ted Arthur as music supervisor and Andrew Graham as music director.

Red Bucket Follies showcases ensemble members and special guests with original songs, skits and dances. Awards are given on Tuesday to the best presentation and for the top fundraising Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for the six weeks’ efforts.

Since 1989, the 33 editions of the Fall Fundraising Campaign have raised $104 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.