Photos: LET'S LOVE! Starring Aubrey Plaza and More Opens at Atlantic Theater Company

Check out photos from opening night celebration of Ethan Coen's world premiere play Let's Love! at Atlantic Theater Company, directed by Tony nominee & Atlantic artistic director Neil Pepe. The production began performances on September 25th and celebrated their opening night on Wednesday, October 15th. The show's limited engagement was extended through November 22nd after selling out its original run.

The cast of Let’s Love! features Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, Noah Robbins, CJ Wilson, and Mary Wiseman.

Guests in attendance that night to watch the new play included Joel Coen & Frances McDormand, "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza's Danny & the Deep Blue Sea co-star Christopher Abbott, Marvel star Clark Gregg, two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, Alessandro Nivola, Camryn Manheim, and more.

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!



Let’s Love! features sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound by David Van Tieghem, original compositions by Nellie McKay, set decorations and props by Faye Armon-Troncoso, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster