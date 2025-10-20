Video: Uncovering the Vintage Sardi's Caricatures as Seen in BLUE MOON

Did you know that Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for over 100 years? Located at 234 West 44th Street, the restaurant has been serving the Theater District community since 1921, bearing witness to the rise of true Broadway legends since before the Golden Age. The iconic venue is the setting for the new film Blue Moon, in which lyricist Lorenz Hart takes a seat on opening night of Oklahoma! in 1943.

Whose caricatures adorned the restaurant's walls in that time? In this video, theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes us inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a closer look. Plus, watch as the stars of the film discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart.

Blue Moon is a Richard Linklater film starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Evening of March 31, 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi's bar as Richard Rodgers celebrates Oklahoma!'s opening night.