MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announces the acquisition of the award-winning musical, Maybe Happy Ending.

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection and a surprising adventure. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Maybe Happy Ending was named the “BEST OF THE YEAR” by over 20 publications and has won the hearts of critics and audiences everywhere! The current Broadway production helmed by Tony Award®-winning director Michael Arden (Parade) tied for a leading ten nominations at the 78th Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also won six Drama Desk Awards.

“Maybe Happy Ending is one of those rare musicals that feels both timeless and utterly fresh. It is funny, moving, and thought-provoking all at once,” says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “The characters of Oliver and Claire, though mechanical on the surface, tap into something universally human that resonates with anyone and everyone. We feel privileged to welcome Hue and Will and this wonderful show into the MTI family and look forward to theatres everywhere experiencing Maybe Happy Ending’s power to entertain and inspire.”

Hue Park shares, “Maybe Happy Ending was first produced in Korea before making its way to Broadway. It’s been so exciting to see how different audiences and artists respond to the show. We’re thrilled that the show will now be in the hands of new performers and directors across the world, who will interpret the story in their own unique ways. We can’t wait!”

Will Aronson adds, “This is a musical about connection, and the possibilities that come from taking risks. Our main characters face the world with fresh eyes, and we hope their story continues to inspire new audiences to look for what is best about being human.”

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about Maybe Happy Ending will be forthcoming.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.