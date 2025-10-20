Video: SEUSSICAL Original Broadway Cast Reunites For 54 Below Concert Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Members of the original cast of Seussical, the Musical will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at 54 Below tonight! Ahead of the 54 Below reunion concert, watch videos from rehearsals, with iconic songs like "Alone in the Universe," "Notice Me Horton," and more being prepared for the big night.

The concert is set to feature Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Brian Michael Hoffman, Cameron Bowen, Ann Harada, Janine LaManna, Gaelen Gilliland Miller, Bryan Batt, Jen Cody, and more. See the full cast lineup here.

Members of the original Broadway cast will once again be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.

Gaelen Gilliland Miller – "Amayzing Mayzie"

Ann Harada – "The People vs. Horton the Elephant"

Eddie Korbich – Cut Lorax Song

Seussical is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty. It was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, and is based on the works of Dr. Seuss.