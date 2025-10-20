Joshua Henry Receives Emotional Note From Brian Stokes Mitchell on RAGTIME Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just minutes before Joshua Henry took the stage on opening night of Ragtime, he received a special delivery from the musical's original Coalhouse Walker, Jr., Brian Stokes Mitchell. Mitchell sent Henry a note on a signed picture of himself as Coalhouse, officially passing on the role to him.

"Coalhouse is now in your hands and heart and head and body and voice and soul," the note read. "Make them hear you. Happy opening with love and brotherhood, Stokes."

Henry, emotional from reading the letter, took to Instagram to share his reaction. He credits Mitchell's performance in the original production of Ragtime as a formative inspiration to him and his love of the arts.

"I believe in honoring those who paved the way. There is no Joshua Henry without Brian Stokes Mitchell. I was a kid dreaming, listening to a voice in a music library in Miami- one that had a power, grace, elegance that I didn’t know existed. I was 19 listening to Ragtime hearing Brian’s voice, and something in me felt seen, called."

Now, Henry has received critical acclaim for his performance in the Broadway revival of Ragtime, which also stars Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Shaina Taub, Ben Levi Ross, Colin Donnell, and more.

"20 years later I’m in my dressing room at the Vivian Beaumont Theater [at Lincoln Center Theater] opening a letter on opening night of Ragtime from the very man who inspired me back in that library [at Frost School of Music UM]. And now he’s a friend."

"I don’t have sufficient words but I thank God for this moment. I thank You Brian for paving the way for a young, black man who felt a calling. Your voice quickened my path. Thank you for being the resilient KING, brilliant artist, and gracious mentor- even before I could call you friend. I promise you.. I will do the same for as long as I have breath."

Ragtime also stars Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas