TodayTix Acquired By Ari Emanuel's Live Events Venture MARI

The theater ticketing platform TodayTix, widely used with Broadway and West End productions, has been acquired by Ari Emanuel's live events venture, MARI, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MARI's portfolio includes the Miami Open presented by Itaú, Mutua Madrid Open, Frieze, and Barrett-Jackson. Emanuel described the acquisition as a “technology engine” for his portfolio.

TodayTix Group’s Co-Founder and CEO Brian Fenty will continue to lead the company while also joining MARI’s executive leadership team. Fellow Co-Founder Merritt Baer will remain in his role as artistic director and producer for Secret Cinema, a TodayTix-owned immersive film event brand.

“This is the next step in building MARI as a global leader in live experiences,” Emanuel said. “With TodayTix, we’re adding a technology engine and a direct line to audiences that makes our portfolio even more powerful."

"We’ve always believed the future of live entertainment would be shaped by elevated, singular experiences amplified with technology that removes friction and elevates the hospitality experience throughout."

