Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Performances are now underway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there at the show's opening night celebrations. Check out photos below!

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Joshua Henry and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Anna Wintour and Stephen Daldry

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Hillary Clinton

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Clint Ramos, Lear deBessonet and Jordan Roth

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Rachel Zegler

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Danny Burstein

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Danny Burstein

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Audra McDonald and Danny Burstein

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Allen

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Neil Costa, Lynn Ahrens and Guests

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Neil Costa and Lynn Ahrens

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Ben Platt and Henry Platt

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Katie Birenboim, Ben Platt, Henry Platt and Noah Galvin

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Lindsay Mendez and Patti Murin

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Stephen Flaherty, Trevor Hardwick and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Stephen Flaherty and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Kirsten Scott and Matthew Scott

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Rachel Zegler and Audra McDonald

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Jason Forbach and Monet Sabel

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Lamar Richardson and Family

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Rodd Cyrus and Shaina Taub

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joshua Henry

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Joshua Henry and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Joshua Henry, Cathryn Stringer and Andrea Burns

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Phillipa Soo and Shaina Taub

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Morgan Marcell, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Allison Blackwell, Kayla Pecchioni and Ta'Nika Gibson

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Marina Kondo and Zachary Noah Piser

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Marina Kondo and Zachary Noah Piser

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Marina Kondo and Parents

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Roy Furman and Jill Furman

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Neil Meron and Christian Hermann

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Stephen Loguidice, Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Christian Hermann

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Stephen Loguidice and Robert Greenblatt

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Bill Hutton

Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Storm Lever


