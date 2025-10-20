Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Patti LuPone and More to Star in MOONSTRUCK Benefit Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Stage and Film will present a special one-night-only benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s Academy Award-winning film, Moonstruck. The reading will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes and will take place on Monday November 10, 2025, at 8pm at Music Box Theatre.

Moonstruck, that classic, over the top tale of romance and family, is going to be celebrated at the Music Box Theatre by a decidedly starry cast on November 10. A company of notables including Steve Buscemi, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Patti LuPone, John Turturro, and Stevie Van Zandt will revisit the operatic courtship of Loretta Castorini and Ronny Cammareri on the streets of Brooklyn to benefit New York Stage and Film. This will be a singular event. Moonstruck has never been performed on stage, and a cast like this invites us to experience the lunacy, the exhilaration, the magic of one of wildest romances in film history. Come and enjoy!