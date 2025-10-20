Cast Set for WONDER World Premiere Musical at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has revealed the cast for the new musical Wonder. Based on R.J. Palacio’s bestselling novel “Wonder” and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films’ critically acclaimed hit film adaptation, A.R.T.’s world-premiere production begins performances on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, opens officially on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and continues through Sunday, February 8, 2026 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuioka as “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.”

As previously announced, Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) (“Say Something,” “This is the New Year”), a book by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice; The Clean House; Smile, a memoir), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T. ), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.). Timothy R. Semon is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by C12 Casting.

“As both a book and film, Wonder has inspired countless people to embrace the power of choosing kindness. A treat for Wonder fans and new audiences alike, this beautiful world premiere adaptation will spark intergenerational conversations about empathy and courage in the way that only a musical can,” said A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

The musical will feature scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders (Daddy at Vineyard Theater; Night Side Songs at A.R.T.), costume design by Tony Award® winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby on Broadway; The Half-God of Rainfall and Endlings at A.R.T.), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Evita; Moby-Dick; We Live in Cairo; Endlings; Burn All Night; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at A.R.T.), and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders on Broadway; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at A.R.T.).

Additionally, Cagla Karslioglu serves as the associate director, Colin McIlvaine is the associate scenic designer, Herin Kaputkin is the associate Costume Designer, and Caecilia Armstrong is the associate sound designer. Najah Muhammad is the acting coach, Kate Wilson is the text vocal coach, and Chris York is the singing vocal coach. Matthew Joffe and Patricia Chibbaro are consultants.

Palacio’s novel is a #1 New York Times bestseller and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide. Lionsgate and Mandeville Films’ feature adaptation grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office and earned an Academy Award ® nomination. The myFace Wonder Project teaching empathy, inclusivity, and being an upstander against bullying has been presented at over 350 schools across the US, reaching more than 100,000 young people to date.