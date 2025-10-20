 tracker
Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, and John-Andrew Morrison Extend in OH, MARY!

They were originally scheduled for a limited engagement through December 7, 2025, but will now remain through January 4, 2026. 

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, and John-Andrew Morrison Extend in OH, MARY! Image
Jane Krakowski will extend her run as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!, alongside her castmates Cheyenne Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’) and John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’). The three actors began performances on Tuesday, October 14 and were originally scheduled for a limited engagement through December 7, 2025, but will now remain in Cole Escola’s hit comedy through January 4, 2026. 

In addition to Krakowski, Jackson, and Morrison, the current cast of Oh, Mary! also includes Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone’ and Martin Landry as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant,’ with Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte completing the company. Original Broadway company member Tony Macht will return to the role of ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ on November 18, 2025.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam PinkletonOh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions



