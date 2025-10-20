Photos: Karol G. Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

See photos of Karol G. with the company here!
On Sunday, October 19th, Latin music sensation Karol G. attended a performance of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, later paying a visit backstage to greet the company. See photos here!
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.
A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Buena Vista Social Club has won 5 Tony Awards. Buena Vista Social Club is now playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Karol G. and David Oquendo
Karol G. and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Karol G. and Isa Antonetti
Karol G. and the company
Karol G.
Karol G.
Karol G.