Photos: Karol G. Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

On Sunday, October 19th, Latin music sensation Karol G. attended a performance of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, later paying a visit backstage to greet the company. See photos here!

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Buena Vista Social Club has won 5 Tony Awards. Buena Vista Social Club is now playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova



Karol G. and David Oquendo



Karol G. and Natalie Venetia Belcon



Karol G. and Isa Antonetti



Karol G. and the company



Karol G.



Karol G.