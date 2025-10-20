 tracker
Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

The musical is now running at the Palace Theatre for a limited run through January 3, 2026.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
You can now get a first look at Beetlejuice, featuring the Palace Theater cast! Beetlejuice stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

The full cast features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.



