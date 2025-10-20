 tracker
By: Oct. 20, 2025
OTHER, a new solo dramedy written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel, officially opened on Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Performances will continue for a limited nine-week run through December 6.

In OTHER, Stachel embodies a host of voices from his own past in a raw, hilarious, and deeply human exploration of what it means to belong. From childhood reinventions to performing through panic attacks before thousands, the show examines identity, self-acceptance, and ambition with humor and heart—delivering a solo performance that is both fearless and profoundly relatable.

OTHER features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting and projections by Alexander V. Nichols, and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. ShowTown Theatricals serves as General Management. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kecia Lewis, Lead Producer LaChanze and Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Carla Gugino, Co-Producer Debra Messing and Camryn Manheim

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Leslie Odom Jr. and Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Leslie Odom Jr. and Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Sebastian Gutierrez and Carla Gugino

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Carla Gugino

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Carla Gugino

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Jelani Alladin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Amir Arison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Associate Director Marchant Davis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom and Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kecia Lewis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kecia Lewis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kecia Lewis and son Elijah Fonteno

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Co-Producer Debra Messing

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Co-Producer Debra Messing

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Co-Producer Debra Messing

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Co-Producer Debra Messing

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Brian A. Moreland

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze and Seth Rudetsky

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
John Patrick Shanley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Christy Turlington

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Edward Burns

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze and Amir Arison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Darren Star

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Shaunette Renée Wilson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Shaunette Renée Wilson and Associate Director Marchant Davis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Camryn Manheim, Neil Meron, Brian A. Moreland, Kenny Leon and Christian Herrmann

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Jelani Alladin and Co-Producer Debra Messing

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom, Kecia Lewis and Adriane Lenox

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze and Jason Laks

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Jelani Alladin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Camryn Manheim and Guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Lead Producer LaChanze and Pearl Sun

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Evan Mayer

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Tony Ozkan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Haley Swindal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Kent Gash and Jelani Alladin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Seth Rudetsky

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Abbey Nettleton, Bobby Gaffney, Arianna Knapp and Michael Richter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel and Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel and Lead Producer LaChanze

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Director Tony Taccone and Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Aaron Yeshayahu and son Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Aaron Yeshayahu, son Ari'el Stachel and mother Laura Stachel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER Image
Aaron Yeshayahu, son Ari'el Stachel and mother Laura Stachel


