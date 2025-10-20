Photos: Inside Opening Night of Ari'el Stachel's OTHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OTHER, a new solo dramedy written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel, officially opened on Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Performances will continue for a limited nine-week run through December 6.

In OTHER, Stachel embodies a host of voices from his own past in a raw, hilarious, and deeply human exploration of what it means to belong. From childhood reinventions to performing through panic attacks before thousands, the show examines identity, self-acceptance, and ambition with humor and heart—delivering a solo performance that is both fearless and profoundly relatable.

OTHER features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting and projections by Alexander V. Nichols, and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. ShowTown Theatricals serves as General Management.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas