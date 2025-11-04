Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 4, 2025- RAGTIME and More Join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Video: Darilyn Burtley and More in TINA -THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner in the National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. . (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Perform 'What Is This Feeling?' in WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Sneak Peek

by Josh Sharpe

Rejoicify! NBC has debuted an exclusive sneak peek of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing 'What Is This Feeling?' from Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the forthcoming concert event celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good. Check it out now. . (more...)

Video: SNL's Donald Trump Performs From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Cold Open

by Josh Sharpe

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) tapped into his love of The Phantom of the Opera by singing a cover of 'The Music of the Night' during the cold open. . (more...)

