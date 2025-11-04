Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 4, 2025- RAGTIME and More Join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Wednesday, November 5
Queens opens Off-Broadway
Thursday, November 6
44 The Musical opens Off-Broadway
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
New York City is about to get a little bit merrier with the arrival of A Christmas Carol- Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. Watch in this video as the cast gets in the holiday spirit in the rehearsal room!
Content Creators on Stage- Do They Boost Ticket Sales?
Social media’s role on Broadway has been increasing over the last couple of years. Shows like The Great Gatsby and Maybe Happy Ending have been able to ride social media virality to either help overcome early struggles, or outperform expectations based on critical and awards reception.
| Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Perform 'What Is This Feeling?' in WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Sneak Peek
by Josh Sharpe
Rejoicify! NBC has debuted an exclusive sneak peek of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing 'What Is This Feeling?' from Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the forthcoming concert event celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good. Check it out now. . (more...)
| Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Takes Final Bow in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Michael Major
Andrew Barth Feldman played his final performance in Maybe Happy Ending on Saturday, November 1. He concluded his nine-week run in the musical alongside his real-life girlfriend, Helen J. Shen. Watch a video of his last bow!. (more...)
Video: Darilyn Burtley and More in TINA -THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner in the National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. . (more...)
Video: SNL's Donald Trump Performs From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Cold Open
by Josh Sharpe
On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) tapped into his love of The Phantom of the Opera by singing a cover of 'The Music of the Night' during the cold open. . (more...)
Video: DICK VAN DYKE: 100TH CELEBRATION Documentary Debuts Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Fathom Entertainment has released the first trailer for Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, the new documentary film highlighting the centennial birthday of the Tony winner, featuring interviews with Chita Rivera, Mary Tyler Moore, Derek Hough, and more. Check it out now.. (more...)
CABARET Investor Files Amended Complaint Alleging Misuse of Funds and Self-Dealing
by Joshua Wright
| Photos: Bonnie Milligan, Ali Stroker, Bianca Marroquín, and More at Abingdon Theatre Company’s Gala
by Stephi Wild
Photos have been released from Abingdon Theatre Company’s 33rd Anniversary Gala, Timeless Together, Stronger Still, honoring two-time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole.. (more...)
| Photos: EBONY SCROOGE in Rehearsal at Sadler’s Wells East
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Ebony Scrooge, the brand-new take on A Christmas Carol, the hip hop theatre show by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.. (more...)
| Photos: David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin FitzGerald in OTHELLO
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released from Tom Morris’ new West End production of William Shakespeare’s Othello starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin FitzGerald as Desdemona.. (more...)
The producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway are facing expanded legal claims from investor and attorney James Lorenzo Walker, Jr., who filed an amended complaint in New York Supreme Court on October 30, 2025.
The Avon Theatre Film Center Honors Clive Davis With The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award
by Stephi Wild
The Avon Theatre Film Center celebrated an extraordinary night of music, film, and legacy at its 2025 Lifetime Achievement Gala honoring Clive Davis, the legendary record producer and five-time GRAMMY Award winner whose influence has shaped generations of artists.
Arizona Theatre Company Names Ana Rose O'Halloran As New Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arizona Theatre Company has named Ana Rose O'Halloran as its new Executive Director to lead statewide operations. O'Halloran is a nonprofit and performing arts executive with more than 17 years of experience leading arts organizations.
NASHA AMERICA Musical Will Get Industry Presentation
by Nicole Rosky
The new musical Nasha America will have an industry presentation later this month. With Music and Lyrics by Dmitry Koltunov and a Book by David Goldsmith, it will be directed by Danny Sharron, with musical direction by Andrea Grody, and casting by Merri Sugarman, TRC.
Industry Pro Newsletter: The Obies Announce Jury, Fallout in the UK from Computer Crash at Arts Council England
by Alex Freeman
Broadway enthusiasts got into the Halloween spirit with show-inspired costumes, while BroadwayWorld expanded its reach with new WhatsApp Channels for international readers. Onstage and behind the scenes, the American Theatre Wing named the jury for the 70th Obie Awards, and Actors' Equity ratified a new contract with The Broadway League, marking an important step for performer benefits and producer relations. Regionally, Center Theatre Group unveiled its 2025/26 LA Writers' Workshop and Artist Residencies, and Albuquerque Little Theatre welcomed a new executive director. Internationally, the fallout from Arts Council England's portal crash continues to leave arts groups in uncertainty—underscoring the ongoing challenges of supporting creativity worldwide.
Sophie Boyce and Veronica Mansour to Receive the 21st Annual Fred Ebb Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Fred Ebb Foundation will present the 21st annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour.
TRU to Present 'Is The Broadway Musical Doomed? Yet Again?'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings with Is the Broadway Musical Doomed? Yet Again?.
Review Roundup: MESSY WHITE GAYS Opens Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Messy White Gays, a brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, is now officially open Off-Broadway! Messy White Gays stars Drew Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias.
The producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway are facing expanded legal claims from investor and attorney James Lorenzo Walker, Jr., who filed an amended complaint in New York Supreme Court on October 30, 2025.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway Run For Second Time
by Stephi Wild
Heathers The Musical is extending its run at New World Stages for the second time, due to demand. The production, which had been initially extended to January 25, 2026 will now play through May 24, 2026.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth Clarifies Idina Menzel Feud Rumors
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth is addressing rumors that she and Idina Menzel 'did not get along' during Wicked. She also reveals why she chose to star in The Queen of Versailles over Death Becomes Her.
Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away at 89
by Josh Sharpe
Diane Ladd, three-time Oscar-nominated actress and Broadway alum, passed away the morning of November 3, 2025, with her daughter, Laura Dern, by her side.
How to Win a Trip to the WICKED: FOR GOOD New York City Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
TODAY is offering Wicked fans an opportunity to win tickets to the New York premiere of the highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good, arriving later this month.
LIBERATION Will Host Mother-Daughter Matinee Performance
by Stephi Wild
A special Mother-Daughter Matinee will be held for Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White.
Interview: 'Kindness Really Can Change People': Writer Jessica Swale on Collaboration and Respect in Adapting PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL For The Stage
by Christiana Rose
Paddington the Musical is now in previews at the Savoy Theatre, marking a new chapter in the remarkable career of the exceptional Jessica Swale. An Olivier Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director, Swale is best known for her witty and historically resonant stage works such as Nell Gwynn and Blue Stockings, as well as her feature film debut Summerland.
Josh Groban Returning to the UK for O2 Arena Show in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Tony and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban will return to the UK for a special one-off gig at London's The O2 on 1 April 2026 – his biggest ever UK show.
Review: THE RAILWAY CHILDREN, Glyndebourne
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Composer Mark-Anthony Turnage and his partner Rachael Hewer eschewed making banana bread during the Covid lockdown and decided to write an opera. After the pandemic, they went on to work on other projects, but unexpectedly Glyndebourne agreed to stage their new work, which made its world premiere last week.
