Photos: Bonnie Milligan, Ali Stroker, Bianca Marroquín, and More at Abingdon Theatre Company’s Gala

The event honored two-time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole, and featured a surprise performance from Ebersole herself.
Among the star-studded cast were Tony Award Winners Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and a bevy of Broadway & Off-Broadway stars including Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Caroline Bowman (Smash), Erin Davie (Diana, The Musical), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Carolina Rial (NBC’s The Voice), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook); with dancers Bobby Ellis, Travis Flynt, Jeremiah Porter, Hayden Rivas, Micah Williams, and Jingyao Zhao. The evening was directed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin, with music direction by Robbie Cowan and choreography by Deidre Goodwin. Katherine Kline, ATC’s Board Treasurer, was the 33rd season Gala Host and previous Artist-in-Residence Reynaldo Piniella was the auctioneer.
Photo Credit: Shawn Salley and Grace Copeland
Christine Ebersole, Frank DiLella
Christine Ebersole and family
Robert Cuccioli, Laila Robbins
Rasad V Chambers
Pierre Marais, Bethany Teserack
Erin Davie, Ali Stroker, Morgan James
Keely Beirne, Taylor Iman Jones
Bill Irwin, Martha Ross
Tom Masocartia, Alison Frasier
Katherine Kline
Ali Stoker
Jing Yaozhao, Carolina Rial, Micah Williams
Micah Williams, Carolina Rial, Jing Yaozhao
Carolina Rial
