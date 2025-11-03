Photos: Bonnie Milligan, Ali Stroker, Bianca Marroquín, and More at Abingdon Theatre Company’s Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photos have been released from Abingdon Theatre Company’s 33rd Anniversary Gala, Timeless Together, Stronger Still, honoring two-time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole featuring a surprise performance from Ebersole herself. The event took place last Monday on October 27, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom, commencing their 33rd season Off-Broadway. Check put the photos here!

Among the star-studded cast were Tony Award Winners Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and a bevy of Broadway & Off-Broadway stars including Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Caroline Bowman (Smash), Erin Davie (Diana, The Musical), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Carolina Rial (NBC’s The Voice), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook); with dancers Bobby Ellis, Travis Flynt, Jeremiah Porter, Hayden Rivas, Micah Williams, and Jingyao Zhao. The evening was directed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin, with music direction by Robbie Cowan and choreography by Deidre Goodwin. Katherine Kline, ATC’s Board Treasurer, was the 33rd season Gala Host and previous Artist-in-Residence Reynaldo Piniella was the auctioneer.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley and Grace Copeland