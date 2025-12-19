Photos: Ben Platt Joined By Demi Lovato, Amber Riley & More at LIVE AT THE AHMANSON Residency

Ben Platt's highly-successful Live at the Ahmanson residency has featured a surprise guest appearance every performance, including Josh Groban on opening night, Khalid, Amber Riley, Coco Jones, Demi Lovato, Rufus Wainwright, Zoey Deutch, and Gwyneth Paltrow. See photos of several of the guests below!

After two weeks, the show must close Sunday, December 21. The production is the highest grossing concert event in Ahmanson Theatre history.

With Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner has come back to his Los Angeles hometown theatre where he began his career appearing in productions of the acclaimed Broadway hit Caroline, or Change and Dead End.

Platt joins a very exclusive group of music icons who have played concert engagements at the Ahmanson that includes Diana Ross, Bernadette Peters, and Lea Salonga. Last May, Platt reopened the legendary Palace Theatre on Broadway with a three-week solo residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The show sold out houses and had the highest weekly increase in attendance and second highest increase in gross of any running Broadway show at the time