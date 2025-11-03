Video: SNL's Donald Trump Performs From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Cold Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Even if The Phantom of the Opera is no longer running on Broadway proper, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is never too far from the public consciousness. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) tapped into his love of the show by singing a cover of "The Music of the Night" during the cold open.

Saturday's episode opened with a satirical look at the ongoing NYC mayoral election, with Zohran Mamdani (Ramy Youssef), Andrew Cuomo (Miles Teller) and Curtis Sliwa (Shane Gillis) debating against each other in the race to become New York City's next mayor. Near the end, Trump joins the candidates, noting his sadness for the fate of "the late, great Phantom of the Opera." Check it out now.

The Phantom of the Opera's original Broadway run began previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton. It closed on Broadway in April 2023 after 35 years at the Majestic.

A new immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera is currently playing off-Broadway. Title "Masquerade," it blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests are invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it provides more than just “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. COSMETICS is the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Champagne is provided by Taittinger.