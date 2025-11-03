LIBERATION Will Host Mother-Daughter Matinee Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A special Mother-Daughter Matinee will be held for Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White.

The “Mother of All Matinees” performance on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 PM will be an opportunity for generations of women – grandmothers, mothers, daughters and their loved ones – to come together to experience Wohl’s funny and powerful memory play about a daughter discovering her mother’s activist past before marriage and motherhood.

Liberation opened October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

“We welcome all audiences to Liberation at every performance, but we wanted to offer a special matinee for generations of women to gather together to experience Bess Wohl’s play, celebrating these funny, strong and passionate women,” the producers commented. “Bess Wohl’s remarkable play opens a conversation across generations about all that was fought for, all that was gained, and the complexities still unfolding. It will be an afternoon of laughter, reflection, and connection you won’t want to miss.”

The performance will include special giveaways for all attendees.

Liberation comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The production stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Wall Street Journal hailed the cast for their “uniformly terrific” performances.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

The production stars Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Leopoldstadt) as Margie, Audrey Corsa (TV: “Poker Face,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Broadway: Birthday Candles, The Cherry Orchard) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: 1776, Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Broadway/West End: Slave Play, Wit) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries, Wedge Horse) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Broadway: Indecent; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (Stereophonic, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Humans), costume design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Cha See (Oh, Mary!, That Day in Amsterdam), sound design is by two-time Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (John Proctor is the Villain, The Skin of Our Teeth) and Ben Truppin-Brown (The Lifespan of a Fact, Sunday in the Park with George), and hair and wig design by Special Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Purpose). Intimacy Director is Kelsey Rainwater. Vocal and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Production Stage Manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht. Casting is by Jillian Cimini, CSA at C12 Casting.

