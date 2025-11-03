How to Win a Trip to the WICKED: FOR GOOD New York City Premiere

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

TODAY is offering Wicked fans an opportunity to win tickets to the New York premiere of the highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good, arriving later this month. To enter the "Changed for Good Contest," TODAY asks entrants to share their appreciation for a person who has changed their life "for good" as well as why it would be personally meaningful to attend the premiere together.

Winners will receive round-trip airfare to New York City, ground transportation between the airport and hotel, accommodations at a New York City hotel, a VIP visit to the TODAY show on Monday, November 17th, and 2 tickets to the New York City Premiere of the new film on Monday, November 17th.

The contest is open for submissions now here and ends November 7, 2025 at 5:00PM ET. It is open to residents of the 48 contiguous US states or DC who are 18 or older. Travel will take place from November 16th to November 18th.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures