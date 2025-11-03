RAGTIME, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, & More Will Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. The Parade will feature a world-class lineup of music’s biggest talents, iconic character balloons, imaginative floats and the one-and-only Santa Claus. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the broadcast, which will have an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime." The prade will also include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters." Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes® will also join the festivities.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings families together like nothing else on television and remains a beloved tradition for millions,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Macy’s and look forward to working with them to produce a spectacular parade that we know so many people love and cherish.”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “The most wonderful stories start at the Parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country.”

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 100th march in 2026, continuing a tradition that has brought joy and lasting memories to generations worldwide. Although it began in 1924, the Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber, were dedicated to the war effort.

Performers

Millions of spectators along the Macy’s Parade route will be thrilled by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances.

Floats

The talented artisans and specialists at Macy’s Studios collaborate closely with partners to design, build, and produce immersive floats featuring state-of-the-art effects and breathtaking featured character balloons that inspire joy and wonder on Thanksgiving morning.

This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; PAC-MAN™ by ©Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. Additionally, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix’s “K-Pop Demon Hunters” will join the line-up as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.

Six new floats will also debut including The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line®; Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group; Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt; Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix; Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart; and The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta®. Additionally, The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse’s™: Frost Pips™ by The Lumistella Company, new balloonicle elements will join this year's line-up. Towed by Ram Trucks, the official truck of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the debuting floats will join a lineup of fan favorites including Santa's Sleigh.

Ahead of the 100th march in November 2026, iconic Macy’s Parade elements from its storied history will return to the streets of Manhattan for this year’s celebration. The talented team at Macy’s Studios will reintroduce and reimagine beloved balloon elements from some of the Parade’s earliest marches delighting fans of all ages, including Rainbow and Greybow Trouts, the Happy Hippo Triple Stack, Wigglefoot, and Freida the Dachshund by Macy’s in partnership with The Farmer’s Dog. A unique new float element, in collaboration with Goldfish®, will also join this year’s lineup.

Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) will lead the Parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float. These matches will celebrate the partnership between Macy’s and BBBS, which empowers young people through mentorship opportunities and experiences as part of the brand’s social purpose commitment, “Mission Every One.” Since 2022, this holiday cause campaign has raised more than $13 million.

More Performances

Talented student musicians from across the globe will join the line of march, including Banda de Musica La Primavera (Santiago, Panama); Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band (Fort Mill, SC); Damien Spartan Regiment (La Verne, Calif.); L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band (Hurst, Texas); Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band (Flagstaff, Ariz.); Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite (Lorman, Miss.); Spartans Jr Drum and Bugle Corps (Nashua, N.H.); The Marching Pride of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.); and The Temple University Diamond Band (Philadelphia, Pa.). The NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY) will also join the festivities.

Celebrated choreographer Mia Michaels will create enchanting performances with Macy’s House Dancers for the crowd-favorite arrivals of Tom Turkey and Santa Claus, as well as five featured floats.

Rounding out the lineup are captivating performance groups from across the country, bringing joy and entertainment to the Parade route before arriving at 34th Street for their showstopping broadcast performance. These groups include A CHORUS LINE: The Next Generation led by creative director and choreographer Baayork Lee; Circus Vazquez; EVIDENCE Dance Company; Native Pride Productions; and 1,200 talented dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer.

How to Watch

Audiences nationwide can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock, broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. A Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers.

On Wed, Nov. 26 at 8:00pm, NBC and Peacock will air the primetime special “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York City.

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the Parade.