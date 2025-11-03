Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Why She Didn't Star in DEATH BECOMES HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kristin Chenoweth is addressing rumors that she and Idina Menzel "did not get along" during Wicked.

In a new, wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chenoweth clarified rumors that she Idina Menzel had a feud. The beloved pair, who continuously publicly support each other to this day, starred in Wicked on Broadway in 2003, originating the roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

"We are so different in the way we do our process that of course rumors are going to fly, right? She and I, only we know what we went through to get to where we were. We would die for each other. So it’s like sisters. Are sisters always perfect? So it’s family. That’s the best way I can describe it."

Chenoweth discussed the lukewarm reviews that Wicked received when it first opened on Broadway, sharing a conversation she had with Menzel after the notices were released.

"I remember talking to Idina after opening night in New York. It was a sad day. She goes, 'We should have gotten good reviews.' I go, 'No. It doesn’t matter. You are the green girl who flies at the end of Act 1. I come down in a bubble. We sing ‘For Good.’ And the people have spoken.' I wanted the good reviews for our show, but I knew it wasn’t going to matter because I heard the audience."

Also in the interview, Chenoweth also revealed why she chose not to star in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, elaborating on the choice to star in The Queen of Versailles, as opposed to the Tony-winning musical.

"I could be over there at Death Becomes Her. But that feels very familiar to me. This role is pretty complicated," she said. "I had to make a decision and the decision was a bold one and a brave one. But I’m really happy I made it, because this character is very complicated."

The Tony-winner was also asked about recent controversial comments about right-wing public figure Charlie Kirk. While she did not elaborate on the comments any further, she said the situation "almost broke" her. She clarifies that she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election after publicly endorsing her.

About The Queen of Versailles

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway also stars Academy Award® winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award® nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles began performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Chenoweth and Abraham will be joined by, alongside Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also will be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Olivier Award Nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Additionally, the production will include scenic & video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical will serve as General Manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as Production Stage Manager.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas