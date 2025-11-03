NASHA AMERICA Musical Will Get Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that the new musical Nasha America will have an industry presentation later this month. With Music and Lyrics by Dmitry Koltunov and a Book by David Goldsmith, it will be directed by Danny Sharron, with musical direction by Andrea Grody, and casting by Merri Sugarman, TRC.

The cast will include: Ari Axelrod, Ashley Brown, Rodd Cyrus, Emily Fink, Madsie Flynn, Taylor Iman Jones, Noah Kieserman, Eddie Korbich, Brandon Michael Nase, Anne L. Nathan, Graham Rowat, Talia Suskauer, Kaila Wooten, and Brian Munn.

In a Brighton Beach café, a family of immigrants discovers that the real American Dream is not only about what you build, but who you become.