Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

New York City is about to get a little bit merrier with the arrival of A Christmas Carol- Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. It will play off-Broadway at the Perelman Performing Arts Center, running November 23 through January 4, 2026.

"It's been going fast," said Michael Cerveris, who plays Scrooge. "We're working really quickly. And even though it has been done before and it's done every year in England, it's never been staged completely in the round the way this is. And so there are things that they're having to change and then a lot of us have never done this version before. So it's all brand new to us."

"You're gonna be stepping into the space and you're gonna think you're just gonna see something on a stage," added Crystal Lucas-Perry, who plays The Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. "Oh no, we will be in the audience, we will be in the balcony, we will be on stage. We're gonna be everywhere and also... there's snow!"

The cast will also include Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, George Abud as Fred, Dario Esteban Alvarez as Understudy, Maxim Chlumecky as Young Ebenezer, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel as Belle, Ashlyn Maddox as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Nancy Opel as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering as Ferdy / George, Izzy Elena Rita as Tiny Tim, Celia Mei Rubin as Understudy, Rashidra Scott as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice as Nicholas and Paul Whitty as Fezziwig.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Watch in this video as the cast gets in the holiday spirit in the rehearsal room!