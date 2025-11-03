HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway Run For Second Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heathers The Musical is extending its run at New World Stages for the second time, due to demand. The production, which had been initially extended to January 25, 2026 will now play through May 24, 2026. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages’ 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers will launch its first-ever US tour beginning in Spring 2027. Full details and dates will be announced in the coming months. The cult classic musical, which has had three smash hit West End productions and three UK tours, will also return to the UK in Summer 2026. Another production will play Australia and New Zealand next year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, started performances June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

The current company of Heathers will play performances through January 25, 2026.

Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen) as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible) as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway: Hairspray, Xanadu, Beetlejuice) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.