Photos: Kandi Burruss, Teal Wicks and More in & JULIET

Check out new production photos of & Juliet with the current company, including new cast members - Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss (returning to Broadway as ‘Angelique’ through March 8, 2026) and Teal Wicks (as Anne) - along with Gianna Harris (as Juliet), James Monroe Iglehart (as Lance) and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Hayden Tee as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Cheryl Porter as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Shelby Griswold, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Brittany Nicholas, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, and Darien Van Rensalier complete the cast.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade