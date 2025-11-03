Video: Darilyn Burtley and More in TINA -THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner in the National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Darilyn Burtley is joined on tour by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna) and Eleni Kutay, (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, Richard Yarrell III.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring true story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. This smash-hit stage production celebrates Tina Turner’s resilience, talent, and triumphant rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to an international icon.

Featuring some of her biggest hits, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” the show has captivated over 8 million theatergoers worldwide with its powerful message and electrifying energy.