Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 25, 2025
Nov. 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a jam-packed week leading up to the holidays, so let's start your day with the hottest updates and must-see moments from around the theatrical globe. Get swept away by an exclusive video of Matt Rodin performing “Runnin’” from Beau The Musical, and check out stunning first-look photos of Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell in Chicago on Broadway. If you’re planning your next night out, don’t miss the Hot Tickets of the Week including Beetlejuice and Stranger Things.

On screen, watch as the stars of Merrily We Roll Along chat the upcoming film on the TODAY Show (watch here), and celebrate the 10th anniversary of HAMILTON with the Broadway cast’s special performance of “My Shot” (see the video). New highlights are also out from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (watch here).

Industry buzz includes a major update on the Broadway tax credit, a new all-Asian team bringing Midnight at Forbidden City to the stage (read more), and news that Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Tig Notaro have joined the producing team for Starstruck (details here).

Plus, don't miss a round of reviews, from Gruesome Playground Injuries Off-Broadway to London’s The Nutcracker, and read about musical news from the upcoming Wicked prequel book to a new Labelle rock opera in development (get the scoop).

And as always, play today’s BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game and get set for another star-studded Broadway day!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image
Exclusive Video: Matt Rodin Performs 'Runnin'' From BEAU THE MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive look at Matt Rodin performing 'Runnin'' from Beau The Musical, now playing at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image
Photos: Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell in CHICAGO on Broadway

You can now get a first look at new photos of two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Matron 'Mama' Morton and more in Chicago on Broadway.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image
Hot Tickets of the Week: BEETLEJUICE, STRANGER THINGS & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting November 24, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Talk New Film Version on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to talk about the upcoming release of the film version of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along. Watch their appearance now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image Video: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'My Shot' For 'Hamilten' Music Video
by Michael Major
The Broadway cast of Hamilton took to the streets of New York City for a special 10th-anniversary performance of “My Shot.” Led by Trey Curtis in the title role, the video features the current stars of the Broadway production performing the hit song.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image Video: Watch Highlights From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Michael Major
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star in new footage of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) on Broadway! Watch the new video now, featuring songs like 'New York,' 'This Is the Place,' and 'If I Believe.'. (more...)

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Thoughts on Broadway Economics Amid Financial Uncertainty
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Andrew Lloyd Webber discussing his thoughts on The Phantom of the Opera's 'idiotic' closing on Broadway, how theatre owners can win back a younger audience, and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More Image Photos: Omari Collins, Noah Silverman and More in KINKY BOOTS North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the North American Tour of Kinky Boots. Leading the tour are Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, and more.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Update on the Broadway Tax Credit - Deadline Shifts and How Non-Profits are Qualifying
by Cara Joy David
There has been a lot of press about the NYC Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, but so much remains unclear. I continue to get regular questions about it, months after any major news hit. I can report now that Empire State Development (ESD), which administers the credit, is taking applications from shows with a first paid performance on or prior to December 1, well over a month after the previously reported deadline. This article will also cover a frequently asked question regarding nonprofit eligibility for the tax credit.. (more...)
Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Tig Notaro Join STARSTRUCK Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Tig Notaro have joined the producing team developing the new musical Starstruck as Executive Producers.. (more...)
Actress and Broadway League Alum Harriet Slaughter Dies at 88
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Harriet Slaughter, a Broadway actress and longtime director of labor relations at the League of American Theater Producers, died on November 12.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Wins Big at the Clio Awards, UK Looks to Ban Resellers
by Alex Freeman
From award-winning Broadway marketing campaigns and fresh digital viewing options for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to updates on tax credits and Tony eligibility, the industry continues to adapt on multiple fronts. Regional and national stories examine how institutions are navigating political scrutiny and how artists across the country are sustaining their work amid financial pressures. Internationally, major regulatory changes in the U.K. signal further shifts in how audiences access live performance.. (more...)
Immersive New Musical MIDNIGHT AT FORBIDDEN CITY Will Receive Staged Reading With All-Asian Team
by Stephi Wild
A staged reading of Midnight at Forbidden City, an immersive new musical inspired by the trailblazing Asian American performers of San Francisco's legendary Forbidden City nightclub.. (more...)
New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Honor John Kander at Annual Gala HARMONY
by Stephi Wild
This  very special evening includes: an open bar, three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and friends from Broadway.. (more...)
Springboard to Design Launches $150,000 Fundraising Campaign
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway is set to welcome its next generation of groundbreaking designers through Springboard to Design, a tuition-free, immersive week-long program that empowers high school students from diverse communities to explore careers in theater design.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is back on the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young. Read the reviews here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Gregory Maguire Releasing WICKED Prequel 'Galinda: A Charmed Childhood' in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Gregory Maguire, author of the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, will release his new book Galinda: A Charmed Childhood in the fall of 2026. Pre-orders are available now.. (more...)
Bradley Stryker, Tripp Taylor, and More Join JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
by Stephi Wild
Additional casting has been announced for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone which will play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)
Listen: WICKED: FOR GOOD Finale Feat. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Now Available
by Josh Sharpe
A new track has been released from the Wicked: For Good score album, which arrives on December 5. Titled 'A Wicked Good Finale,' the largely instrumental track from composer John Powell is taken from the end of the new film and features the vocals of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Listen to it now.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Blu-ray Pre-Orders Now Available Including Exclusive Gift Set
by Josh Sharpe
With Wicked: For Good finally in theaters, pre-orders for physical copies of the film have officially opened. Newly released listings are previewing the home video release for the movie, which will tentatively arrive in stores in January.. (more...)
Interview: 'An Image For ROAM is An Eternal Flame': Ramin Karimloo And Diego Rodriguez on ROAM
by Kat Mokrynski
On 23 November, ROAM A New Musical premiered in a staged concert production at the Shaftesbury Theatre. The show, with music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen and a book by Michael Dovid, tells the story of a nomadic clan and their familial relationships using a roc-pop-Romani fusion score. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Ramin Karimloo, who plays Yoska, and Diego Rodriguez, who plays his son, Pesha. We discussed what it has been like preparing for the one-night performance, what it is like performing in revivals versus new work and even get their thoughts on mirrors in a rehearsal room!. (more...)
Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Vikki Jane Vile
Ballet lovers will all have their own relationship with Sir Peter Wright’s The Nutcracker.. (more...)
Bethany Weaver Shares BTS Photos in Costume as Dorothy in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
This weekend, Bethany Weaver, who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film, which feature her in costume in the familiar gingham dress. Check out her post here.. (more...)
LABELLE Rock Opera in Development From Nona Hendryx and Lynn Nottage
by Stephi Wild
Labelle, a new rock opera inspired by the trio of the same name, is currently in development. Written by Labelle’s own Nona Hendryx, in collaboration with two-time Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and Tony Award winner Lynn Nottage.. (more...)
SIX Cast Will Perform on CNN's 'Thanksgiving In America'
by Stephi Wild
The cast of SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning musical, will appear on CNN's “Thanksgiving in America” this Thanksgiving. Learn more about the appearance here!. (more...)
