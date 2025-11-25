Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a jam-packed week leading up to the holidays, so let's start your day with the hottest updates and must-see moments from around the theatrical globe. Get swept away by an exclusive video of Matt Rodin performing “Runnin’” from Beau The Musical, and check out stunning first-look photos of Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell in Chicago on Broadway. If you’re planning your next night out, don’t miss the Hot Tickets of the Week including Beetlejuice and Stranger Things.

On screen, watch as the stars of Merrily We Roll Along chat the upcoming film on the TODAY Show (watch here), and celebrate the 10th anniversary of HAMILTON with the Broadway cast’s special performance of “My Shot” (see the video). New highlights are also out from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (watch here).

Industry buzz includes a major update on the Broadway tax credit, a new all-Asian team bringing Midnight at Forbidden City to the stage (read more), and news that Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Tig Notaro have joined the producing team for Starstruck (details here).

Plus, don't miss a round of reviews, from Gruesome Playground Injuries Off-Broadway to London’s The Nutcracker, and read about musical news from the upcoming Wicked prequel book to a new Labelle rock opera in development (get the scoop).

And as always, play today’s BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game and get set for another star-studded Broadway day!