Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2025- First Look At CHICAGO's Newest Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a jam-packed week leading up to the holidays, so let's start your day with the hottest updates and must-see moments from around the theatrical globe. Get swept away by an exclusive video of Matt Rodin performing “Runnin’” from Beau The Musical, and check out stunning first-look photos of Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell in Chicago on Broadway. If you’re planning your next night out, don’t miss the Hot Tickets of the Week including Beetlejuice and Stranger Things.
On screen, watch as the stars of Merrily We Roll Along chat the upcoming film on the TODAY Show (watch here), and celebrate the 10th anniversary of HAMILTON with the Broadway cast’s special performance of “My Shot” (see the video). New highlights are also out from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (watch here).
Industry buzz includes a major update on the Broadway tax credit, a new all-Asian team bringing Midnight at Forbidden City to the stage (read more), and news that Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Tig Notaro have joined the producing team for Starstruck (details here).
Plus, don't miss a round of reviews, from Gruesome Playground Injuries Off-Broadway to London’s The Nutcracker, and read about musical news from the upcoming Wicked prequel book to a new Labelle rock opera in development (get the scoop).
And as always, play today’s BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game and get set for another star-studded Broadway day!
Exclusive Video: Matt Rodin Performs 'Runnin'' From BEAU THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive look at Matt Rodin performing 'Runnin'' from Beau The Musical, now playing at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons.
Photos: Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell in CHICAGO on Broadway
You can now get a first look at new photos of two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Matron 'Mama' Morton and more in Chicago on Broadway.
Hot Tickets of the Week: BEETLEJUICE, STRANGER THINGS & More
Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting November 24, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!
| Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Talk New Film Version on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to talk about the upcoming release of the film version of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along. Watch their appearance now.. (more...)
| Video: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'My Shot' For 'Hamilten' Music Video
by Michael Major
The Broadway cast of Hamilton took to the streets of New York City for a special 10th-anniversary performance of “My Shot.” Led by Trey Curtis in the title role, the video features the current stars of the Broadway production performing the hit song.. (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Thoughts on Broadway Economics Amid Financial Uncertainty
| Photos: Omari Collins, Noah Silverman and More in KINKY BOOTS North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the North American Tour of Kinky Boots. Leading the tour are Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, and more.. (more...)
