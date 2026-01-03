2 Broadway Shows Close This Weekend

This weekend, Broadway says goodbye to two limited run productions. Waiting for Godot takes its final bow at the Hudson Theatre following 15 previews and 113 regular performances; and Beetlejuice plays its final performance at the Palace Theatre after 102 regular performances. The theatres will soon be home to Every Brilliant Thing and The Lost Boys respectively.

It's not uncomon for shows to close in December and January. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Beetlejuice returned to Broadway for teh third time on October 8, 2025. Justin Collette stars in the title role, joined by Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer, and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. The company also features Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout. Ensemble members include Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot opened on September 28, 2025, directed by Jamie Lloyd. It stars Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' with Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

In recent weeks, the production welcomed over 500 New York City public school students and educators to attend the new production and have a post-show conversation with Lloyd and the cast thanks to a partnership with New York City’s Department of Education. The production recouped its initial investment in just eight weeks (as of the week ending Sunday, November 9), making it the first production of the 2025-2026 season to do so.