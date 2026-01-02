Videos: Jennifer Lopez Sings GYPSY, FUNNY GIRL & More in Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her new Las Vegas residency with some Broadway classics! The recent Kiss of the Spider Woman star has officially opened her brand-new residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, with songs from Funny Girl, Gypsy, Damn Yankees, and West Side Story.

Currently running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the show infuses Broadway standards with some of her greatest hits. Watch videos below, including Funny Girl's "Don't Rain On My Parade" with her hit single, "Let's Get Loud."

Backed by a 17-piece band—highlighted by an all-female string section—the production also showcases choreography, costumes and lighting, video and special effects.

The two-hour spectacular takes audiences on a journey from the Bronx to Broadway and beyond, culminating in a full-scale Las Vegas production. Directed by husband-and-wife duo Nappytabs—Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo—the show unfolds across four acts and features more than two dozen numbers.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

"Don't Rain On My Parade" From Funny Girl

"Let Me Entertain You" From Gypsy

"Whatever Lola Wants" from Damn Yankees

"Mambo" From West Side Story

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" from Kiss of the Spider Woman

"Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" by Barbra Streisand & Judy Garland