Stage Mag Spotlight: FOR COLORED GIRLS at Planet Ant Theater

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on The Chocolate Box Theatre Company's production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow is Enuf at Planet Ant Theater. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

The Chocolate Box Theatre Company's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production.

Audiences can meet the company through actors' bios, with audiences being able to read more about the cast through an intricate cast list and actor biographies.

The Chocolate Box Theatre Company also got feedback from its audience, leaving them with a poll after the performance to vote on.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The Chocolate Box Theatre Company is also able to grow their newsletter base by giving audiences the option to sign up for their email list directly within the Stage Mag.

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, the group included BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway and beyond. It also opted to include top stories from BroadwayWorld Michigan, keeping audiences informed with the latest news in their region.

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

