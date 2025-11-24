Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Talk New Film Version on TODAY





On Monday, Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to talk about the upcoming release of the film version of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along.

During the interview, the trio opened up about their close relationships, with Jonathan Groff officiating Lindsay Mendez’s wedding and Daniel Radcliffe participating as the ring bearer. They also previewed other new and upcoming projects, including Radcliffe's upcoming sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Mendez's ongoing role in the CBS series Elsbeth. Check out their appearance now!

Tickets are now on sale here for Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman. The film is opening in theaters worldwide beginning on December 5, 2025, and will be released in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Alongcharts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, the musical has since become a cult classic ahead.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick. Executive Producers include Meredith Bennett, No Guarantees Productions, Scott Abrams, Jonathan Corr, Mary Maggio, Jeff Romley, Tony Yurgaitis, Andrew Cohen, Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch alongside Co-executive producer Stephanie P. McClelland. Karla Zambrano and Alec Sash serve as Supervising Producers.