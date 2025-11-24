Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Tig Notaro Join STARSTRUCK Producing Team

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Tig Notaro have joined the producing team developing the new musical Starstruck as Executive Producers. With music and lyrics by Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers, a book by Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Mary Ann Stratton, and direction and choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Starstruck will have its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, with performances beginning February 19, 2026, and playing through March 21, 2026. This marks the theatrical producing debuts for Doyle, Wambach and Notaro, who join Broadway producer Kevin Ryan (Ragtime, Gypsy) to develop the new musical, with additional developmental support provided by InMaat.

Riffing on the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac, STARSTRUCK takes place in the small town of Sawtooth, Idaho, and follows Cyd DeBerg, who crusades to create the first International Dark Sky Reserve in the United States. Against the wishes of her fellow townspeople — including bar owner and nemesis JD — Cyd’s efforts gain national attention, including that of NPR journalist Roxanne Cooley. Cyd finds herself in an unlikely love triangle where the mysterious universe, truths hidden in darkness, and the collision course of love all reveal themselves at once.

STARSTRUCK has been awarded space in The Out of the Box Development Program, The Goodman Theatre's Johnny Mercer writing retreat, The Rhinebeck Writers' Retreat and the Triple R Series.

The world premiere production of STARSTRUCK is presented by Bucks County Playhouse, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler. To learn more about the show, email starstruckmusical@gmail.com.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Group tickets and subscriptions that include STARSTRUCK are on sale now.