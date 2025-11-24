SIX Cast Will Perform on CNN's 'Thanksgiving In America'

The cast of Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning musical, will appear on CNN's “Thanksgiving in America” this Thanksgiving. Their performance of “Ex-Wives” will air on Thursday, November 27 between 8am and 12pm EST on CNN and CNN streaming.

Six is now the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) and tickets are now available through July 5, 2026.

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 168 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway's Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.