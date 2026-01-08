Sonia De Los Santos Cancels Kennedy Center Performances Due To 'Current Climate'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos has canceled her scheduled performances at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, citing concerns about the current climate at the venue, according to The Washington Post.

De Los Santos had been slated to present two youth-focused concerts on February 7, followed by a post-performance "creative conversation" with the audience. In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the Mexican American artist said she no longer felt that the environment at the Kennedy Center was welcoming.

“As an artist, I treasure the freedom to create and share my music, and for many years I have used this privilege to uplift the stories of immigrants in this country,” De Los Santos wrote. “Unfortunately, I do not feel that the current climate at this beloved venue represents a welcoming space for myself, my band, or our audience.”

The cancellation follows a series of high-profile artist withdrawals since Donald Trump removed the Kennedy Center’s previous leadership in early 2025 and installed himself as chair of the board of trustees. Trump has publicly criticized cultural institutions for what he has described as "woke" bias.

In December, the board announced plans to rebrand the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that scholars have said would require congressional approval. The announcement prompted additional cancellations, including jazz musician Chuck Redd and jazz ensemble The Cookers, who withdrew from scheduled holiday performances.

Last week, Grammy-winning banjo player Béla Fleck announced that he had canceled three upcoming appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra, writing on social media that performing at the center had become "charged and political." Additional recent withdrawals include Stephen Schwartz, who was expected to host an opera gala.

De Los Santos’ 2018 album ¡Alegría! received a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Children’s Album, and she has been widely recognized for her work celebrating immigrant experiences through music for young audiences.