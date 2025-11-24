Bethany Weaver Shares BTS Photos in Costume as Dorothy in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following much speculation, it was officially revealed last week that screen newcomer Bethany Weaver stepped into the iconic slippers as Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good. This weekend, the performer took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film, which feature her in costume in the familiar gingham dress.

"What an honour it has been to walk on the yellow brick road with my fellow Witch Hunters," her post read. She went on to thank her Wicked co-stars and colleagues, including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Paul Tazewell, and Jon M. Chu and more.

"This has been a life changing experience, it’s changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good. It’s been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud." Check out the photos and full message in her post below.

As previously announced, Dorothy's face is never shown in the final cut of the movie, with the character instead being shown from a distance, in shadow, or from alternate angles to keep her features obscured. Her onscreen presence is kept to a minimum, only appearing in a few scenes, including when The Wizard tells Dorothy and her friends to bring him Elphaba's broom. Her voice can be heard in a few brief lines spoken by the actress.

Weaver trained in theater and dance at The Urdang Academy in London. In her career, she has worked on several theater productions as a choreographer and actor/dancer. Recent projects include choreographing Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era, Asmahan Life and Music, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She also works as a pilates instructor.

The character of Dorothy originated in the L. Frank Baum books, but was made famous by Judy Garland in the now-classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz. She has been portrayed by many actresses over the years on stage and screen, including Liza Minnelli (Journey Back to Oz), Stephanie Mills (The Wiz), Fairuza Balk (Return to Oz), and many more.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.