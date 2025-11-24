LABELLE Rock Opera in Development From Nona Hendryx and Lynn Nottage

Labelle, a new rock opera inspired by the trio of the same name, is currently in development. Written by Labelle’s own Nona Hendryx, in collaboration with two-time Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and Tony Award winner Lynn Nottage, the forthcoming theatrical event captures how Labelle broke barriers of race, gender, and genre—blending rock, funk, soul, and glam to forge a bold new sound that transformed the music industry and inspired generations of artists to follow.

“Working with Lynn Nottage – a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner whose commitment to centering Black stories aligns so powerfully with my own vision – feels like the universe conspiring in the most beautiful way,” said Nona Hendryx. “This rock opera will be an immersive celebration of artistic liberation, cultural defiance, and the timeless power of women who refused to be contained. I cannot wait to bring our story to life in a way that honors our legacy while pushing the boundaries of what theatrical storytelling can be.”

From their beginnings in the 1960s to their glitter-drenched reinvention in the 1970s, Labelle shattered conventions with their fearless artistry, fierce vocals, Afrofuturist style, and massive hits, including “Lady Marmalade,” “What Can I Do for You?” and “Nightbirds.” This new rock opera will bring their story—and their sound—to the stage in a vibrant, genre-defying celebration of innovation, sisterhood, and power.

Labelle is being developed by Nightbird Music, with Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serving as Executive Producers. Further details, including the complete creative team and production timeline, will be announced at a later date.