 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty Sing 'On the App' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty Sing 'On the App' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image

Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts are currently starring in the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway.  Watch Tutty and Pitts sing 'On the App' in the recording studio here!

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

The cast of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) also features Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) as the standbys.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos