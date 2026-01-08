Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty Sing 'On the App' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.
Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts are currently starring in the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway. Watch Tutty and Pitts sing 'On the App' in the recording studio here!
Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.
The cast of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) also features Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) as the standbys.