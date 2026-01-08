Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty Sing 'On the App' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and leading lady Christiani Pitts are currently starring in the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway. Watch Tutty and Pitts sing 'On the App' in the recording studio here!

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.