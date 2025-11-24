Video: Watch Highlights From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star in new footage of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway! Watch the new video now, which follows the show's recent opening night on Broadway. The footage features songs like "New York," "This Is the Place," and "If I Believe."

Read all the reviews for the new two-person musical here.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.