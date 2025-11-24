Exclusive Video: Matt Rodin Performs 'Runnin'' From BEAU THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on In Performance

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive look at Matt Rodin performing 'Runnin'' from Beau The Musical, now playing at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre through January 4, 2026. Watch the performance here!

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

The cast features Matt Rodin as Ace Baker, Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Beau, Amelia Cormack as Raven, Andrea Goss as Le-Ann/Karina/Nurse, Ryan Halsaver as Larry, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, Max Sangerman as Ferris, and Derek Stoltenberg as Dennis.

Beau The Musical is offering a 2-for-1 ticket deal until Dec. 7. Don't miss your chance to experience a musical about a boy finding his voice. Two tickets for as low as $49!